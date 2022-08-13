The number of victims of Kramatorsk shelling has risen to three - Mayor Honcharenko

A woman wounded in a missile attack by Russian occupants in Kramatorsk died in hospital. Thus, the number of injured in the shelling has increased to three people.

This was reported by Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The wounded woman after shelling of Kramatorsk died in hospital. There are already three dead after tonight's missile strike on Ivanivka," Honcharenko wrote on Facebook.

As a reminder, on Friday, August 12, Russian occupants launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, two residents were killed, 13 were wounded, and 20 houses were damaged.

