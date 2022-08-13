Fighting continues in direction of Spirne - Ivano-Dariivka, Donetsk - Pisky, and Novoselivka - Oleksandropillia. Aircraft of enemy’s attack aircraft hit near Mariinka, - General Staff

The one hundred and seventy-first day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion has begun.

As noted, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the temporarily captured areas of Kherson and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea.

There are no major changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled the territory near Senkivka and Hremyach of the Chernihiv region and Basivka and Kindrativka of the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued to fire from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery on objects in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Udy, Dementiivka, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkassky Tyshky, Velyki Prohody, Prudianka, Protopopivka, Petrivka, Stary Saltiv, Verkhniy Saltiv, Mospanove, and Korobochkine "Delivered airstrikes near Stary Saltiv and Mospanove," the General Staff noted.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Dolyna, Brazhkivka, Nortsivka, Dibrivne, Mazanivka, and Bohorodychne. Enemy aircraft again operated near Zalyman.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Kramatorsk, Verkhnyokamiansk, and Hryhorivka with barrel and jet artillery.

According to the General Staff, the enemy's units tried to advance in the directions of Lysychansk Oil Refinery - Ivano-Daryivka and Mykolaivka - Vyiimka with offensive and assault actions. Fighting continues in the direction of Spirne - Ivano-Dariivka.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy's artillery and tanks hit the areas of Chasovy Yar, Berestove, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Pereizny, Soledar, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, Vershyna, and Zaitsevo. Airstrikes were recorded near Yakovlivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitsevo, Bakhmut, and Soledar. The enemy led assault actions in the directions of Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Vidrodzhennia - Vershyna, Vuhlehirska TPP - Zaitseve, had no success, left," the General Staff notes.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Kurakhove, New York, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Mariinka, Vodyane, Krasnohorivka, and Novobakhmutivka settlements. Assault aircraft hit near Mariinka.

The invaders conducted offensive battles in the direction of Novoselivka Druha - Krasnohorivka and Spartak - Avdiivka, they were unsuccessful and were pushed back. Fighting continues in the Donetsk - Pisky, and Novoselyvka - Oleksandropillia directions.

"in the Novopavlivskyi and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled positions from barrel, jet artillery and tanks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Prechistivka, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Novopil, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipilske, Olhivske, Shevchenko, Burlatske, Novosilka, Drozhnianka, and Novodanilivka. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Novosilka area," the General Staff reports.

It is also noted that in the direction of Storozhove - Novosilka, our soldiers successfully stopped the enemy offensive and pushed back the invaders.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery in the areas of Posad-Pokrovske, Stepova Dolyna, and another 27 settlements.

The enemy tried to conduct an offensive battle in the direction of Sukhy Stavok - Lozove, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

Carried out airstrikes near Osokorivka and Andriivka.

Also, the General Staff reports that the enemy continued conducting UAV aerial reconnaissance.

Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready for use in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

"The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains. Do not ignore air warning signals and trust only verified sources of information," the General Staff summarizes.