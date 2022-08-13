Occupiers tried three times to attack positions of AFU in south, but retreated with losses. Our aviation made 5 strikes on enemy concentration, bridge of Nova Kakhovka dam was disabled, - OC "South"

The situation in the operational zone of the Operational Command "South" is steadily tense but under control.

As noted, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities along the occupied defense line, preferring the tactics of counter-battery fighting and airstrikes.

"The enemy desperately tried three times during the day to conduct assault operations with the support of tank fire in the direction of Andriivka, Shiroke, and Oleksandrivka. He was unsuccessful. He retreated with losses. Enemy attack aircraft and helicopter pairs attacked our positions along the contact line and liberated settlements 7 times," - the message states.

It is also noted that to destroy the infrastructure of the Mykolaiv region and psychologically pressure the residents of the Odesa region, the enemy from the Su-35 aircraft, from the direction of the Black Sea, attacked the western part of the Mykolaiv region with an X-59 missile. There are no losses and destructions.

"In response, our aircraft carried out 5 strikes on strongpoints and accumulations of weapons and equipment in the Bashtan, Beryslav and Kherson districts. As part of the execution of fire missions by missile and artillery units, the destruction of the road bridge of the Novaya Kakhovka dam was ensured, with a controlled exclusion of its intended use," - the OC"South" adds.

According to the command, the confirmed losses of the enemy are 46 tanks, and 15 units of armored, engineering, and automotive equipment. The final losses of the enemy are still being investigated.

"Among the 11 ships and boats of the enemy fleet sailing along the Crimean coast to Novorossiysk, 2 Kalibr-type cruise missile carriers and 1 large amphibious assault ship remain on combat duty," the OC"South" reports.

"Rocket strikes and artillery attacks, including with the use of jet systems, remain relevant for the southern regions in accordance with the distance from the contact line. In any case, you should listen to the air alarm signals and use the rules of two walls as appropriate, do not neglect your safety, do not expose yourself to serious consequences by visiting prohibited areas, swimming in the mine-hazardous sea, picking up suspicious explosive objects. Be vigilant, conscious, and wise. This is how an unconquered nation will defeat the enemy and return prosperity to Ukraine," the command summarizes.