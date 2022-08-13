War will drag on. Neither Ukraine nor Russian Federation will resort to decisive actions this year, - head of British intelligence, Hawkengall

Neither Ukraine nor Russia will probably be able to achieve any decisive military success this year, so the war will drag on. Putin can use nuclear weapons.

This opinion is held by the head of military intelligence of Great Britain, Jim Hawkengall, Censor.NET reports with reference to the BBC.

According to him, Russia is openly trying to replenish its forces after significant losses in the first months of the war. It is also forced to redeploy part of its troops from Donbas to the south of Ukraine, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are pressing.

The British general believes that this pressure will not develop into something much more powerful. He says that he understands Ukraine's desire to win back its territories and admits that there will be counterattacks and counteroffensives. But so far he does not believe that it will be possible to throw the Russians out of this direction.

Read more: Kremlin conducts a covert "industrial mobilization" and controls the movement of defense personnel - GUR

Hawkengall says that at the start of the full-scale invasion, the strength of Western unity and Ukrainian resistance exceeded all expectations, as did the failures of the Russian armed forces, whose command, control and rear support were "poor". According to Hawkengall, there is a lack of trust between Russia's political and military classes. He is surprised that Moscow faced all these problems at the same time.

Hawkengall did not rule out that Putin may resort to the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine if he feels the threat of defeat. The general says it is being watched "very, very closely."

See more: An occupant tells his mother how he fights in Kherson: " Company commander and Deputy commander were just torn in half, they were loaded into a bag and taken away," - GUR interception. AUDIO

He thinks it unlikely that Russia will dare a nuclear strike in the near future, but the probability may change if the dynamics on the battlefield change.