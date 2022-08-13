Effectiveness of AFU - 12 out of 10, - Pentagon

The Pentagon said they rate the effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 12 on a 10-point scale.

This is stated on the website of the American military department, Censor.NET reports.

The Pentagon noted that Russia has much more forces than Ukraine, but "things are not going in the Russians' favor, and this continues to affect their morale, their ability to provide for themselves."

According to the representative of the Pentagon, whose name is traditionally not mentioned in the US, "all this was influenced by the ability of the Ukrainians to reach [Russian] command posts, ammunition warehouses, rear support and logistics."

He said that on a scale of zero to ten, the U.S. military's effectiveness would be a 12, "just based on how impressive they were from a wide variety of perspectives." "They found ways to do things that we couldn't even think of," he added.