Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 15 units of enemy equipment and 46 occupiers, - OC "South"

The Ukrainian military inflicted losses on the Russian troops in the southern direction.

This is reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

On August 12, three times the enemy tried to conduct assaults with the support of tank fire in the direction of Andriivka, Shiroke, and Oleksandrivka. He had no success and retreated with losses. Enemy attack aircraft and helicopter pairs attacked Ukrainian positions along the contact line and liberated settlements 7 times.

Watch more: The 93rd BMP destroyed an occupier’s tank in Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO

In response, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 5 strikes on strongholds and accumulations of weapons and equipment in the Bashtan, Beryslav and Kherson districts. Rocket and artillery units struck the road bridge of the Nova Kakhovka dam so that the occupiers could not use it for its intended purpose.

During the day, units of the Armed Forces carried out fire missions in the southern direction. The confirmed losses of the enemy are 46 occupiers, 15 units of armored, engineering and automotive equipment. The final losses of the enemy are still being investigated.

Read more: Occupiers tried three times to attack positions of AFU in south, but retreated with losses. Our aviation made 5 strikes on enemy concentration, bridge of Nova Kakhovka dam was disabled, - OC "South"