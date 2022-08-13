361 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 711 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

More than 1,072 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 13, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 361. The number of injured has increased - more than 711.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.Як інформує Цензор.НЕТ, про це повідомляють у Офісі Генпрокурора.

"These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories. Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 375, Kharkiv region - 198, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61 , Mykolayiv - 60, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhia - 40. On August 12, a 13-year-old boy was injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the village of Zolocheva, Kharkiv region," the report says.

On August 12, the enemy once again shelled the Donetsk region.

See more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv and region. There are wounded, among them 13-year-old boy in serious condition - Synehubov. PHOTOS

"As a result, an 11-year-old girl was injured in the city of Kramatorsk, and two children aged 15 and 9 were injured in Bakhmut. On August 11, a 12-year-old boy was injured as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region," juvenile prosecutors added.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.