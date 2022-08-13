Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 43,400 people, 233 planes, 193 helicopters, 1,856 tanks and 4,115 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 13, the enemy’s personnel losses are approximately 43,400.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 13/08 are approximately:

personnel - about 43,400 (+200) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1856 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4115 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 978 (+3) units,

MLRS - 261 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 136 (+0) units,

aircraft - 233 (+0) units,

helicopters - 193 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 779 (+1),

cruise missiles - 187 (+2),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3036 (+15) units,

special equipment - 91 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmutsky and Kryvorizky directions. The data is being clarified," the message states.