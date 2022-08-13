Bridges in Kherson are not suitable for crossing of military equipment, endurance of occupation forces will depend on their reserves on west bank of Dnipro, - British intelligence

In Kherson, the bridges were damaged by the strikes of the AFU and the occupiers cannot use them.

The two main road bridges leading to the territory occupied by Russia on the west bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region are not used for the crossing of military equipment and machinery.

On August 10, 2022, high-precision strikes by the Ukrainian side led to the fact that crossing over the Dnipro in Nova Kakhovka became unsuitable for the passage of heavy military equipment. In recent days, Russia has managed to carry out only superficial repairs to the damaged Antonivsk highway bridge, which remains structurally undermined.

Last week, the main railway bridge near Kherson was additionally damaged. Since the end of July 2022, Russia has been using a pontoon crossing near the railway bridge as the main supply route for its military.

Even if Russia manages to significantly repair the bridges, they will remain vulnerable. Ground support for several thousand Russian troops on the west bank depends only on two pontoon crossing points. Given the limited supply chain, the size of any reserves Russia manages to build up on the west bank will be a key factor in the endurance of Russian forces.