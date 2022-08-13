Moscow has already warned Washington about possible severing of diplomatic relations for recognizing Russia as "state sponsor of terrorism", - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

Moscow has warned Washington that recognizing Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" will be a "point of no return" and that Russia may downgrade or sever diplomatic relations with the United States.

This was stated by the director of the North American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Oleksandr Darchiev, in an interview with Russian TASS, informed Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"I would not like to engage in hypothetical considerations about what is possible and what is not possible in the current turbulent situation, when Westerners, led by the United States, have trampled international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice," Darchiev replied to the question of whether a reduction is possible diplomatic relations with the United States.

According to him, if Washington recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, it will turn out to be "the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations", and the American side has already been "warned about it".

Also remind, that states sponsoring terrorism are a list of countries that, according to the State Department, provide support for acts of international terrorism. Inclusion in the list causes severe economic and political sanctions of the United States - a ban on the supply of weapons, control over the export of dual-purpose goods, a ban on economic assistance, as well as the imposition of various financial and other restrictions. The compilation of the list began on December 29, 1979. At different times, it included Libya, Iraq, South Yemen, and Syria. Then Cuba, Iran, and North Korea joined.

The US Senate unanimously approved a resolution calling on Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its actions in Chechnia, Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine.