On right bank of Kherson region, Rashists were left without proper reinforcement, - Khlan

In fact, on the right bank of the Kherson Region, the RF troops remain without adequate reinforcements.

Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The Kherson region. In fact, on the Right Bank, the Rashists remain without proper reinforcements. This is the beginning of the de-occupation of the Kherson region - at least, its first stage," he noted.

