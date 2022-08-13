Occupiers shelled Chernihiv and Sumy region with barrel artillery and mortars, - OC "North"

The night of August 13 in the territory of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions within the area of responsibility of OC "North" was quiet. Russian troops began shelling border settlements at 8:30 a.m.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

So, almost at the same time from 08:35 a.m.until almost 9:00 a.m, the enemy shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. It was reported about five explosions from barrel artillery in the area of Hirsk in the Chernihiv region.

"With 120 mm mortars and barrel artillery, Russian troops also fired at the border of Shostkinsky district in the Sumy regions. 12 explosions were recorded on the territory of the nature reserve of the Shalygina Territorial Community," the report says.

No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

