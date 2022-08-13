ENG
Ukrainian soldiers shot down enemy drone of "Orlan-10" type, - Air Command "South"

Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down an enemy drone in Odesa.

This is reported on the page of the Air Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

On August 13, around 1:00 p.m., soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile unit of the "South" air command destroyed an air target in the sky over Odesa. Another Russian unmanned aerial vehicle "Orlan-10", which was trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance, was shot down by a well-aimed shot.

Earlier it was reported that in the past day the air defense forces of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 5 air targets in the east of Ukraine.

