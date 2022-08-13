Merkel cannot be mediator, Germany does not help Ukraine enough, - leader of German opposition Merz

The leader of the opposition in Germany, Friedrich Merz, ruled out the possibility of the CDU ally, former Chancellor Angela Merkel, mediating in the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, because "Germany stands with Europe on the side of Ukraine, and does not take a neutral position." He believes that the German government is still not doing enough in terms of military aid to the Armed Forces.

Mertz occasionally criticizes the coalition: he believes that the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz contributed to the prolongation of the war by not rushing to send heavy weapons to the Armed Forces, and still does not dare to help Ukraine "fully".

"It is still relevant that Germany could have done more. The government should have quickly done what the Bundestag decided on April 28, namely: to supply heavy equipment on a large scale," said the opposition leader.

He says that "we are still not helping Ukraine in the necessary amount, which is continuing this brutal war, which is now becoming a war of attrition with hundreds of casualties every day."

"Negotiations are possible only when the war has reached a point where it no longer makes sense for Russia to continue [the war]," he believes.

Mertz still does not see the point in discussing aid to Ukraine in post-war reconstruction: "First of all, the deaths of men, women and children must stop."

At the end of July, Mertz spoke about the same thing: that the Germans and the Bundestag are allegedly being "deceived" when they say that Berlin is helping Ukraine enough. At the same time, the head of the Bundestag defense committee, Strack-Zimmermann, proposed to Scholz to hand over Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the ZSU. As one German deputy put it, "no one understands why they don't give Leopard."

On August 10, it was reported that Germany had strengthened the Armed Forces with four more Leopards, dropping almost 50,000 shells on them.