Occupiers began to issue their license plates on cars in Kherson region

The Russians issue "state numbers" with the code 184 to the people of Kherson.

Yurii Sobolevsky, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers have not yet held a show called a "referendum" in Kherson region, but they have already started issuing "state meters" for road transport with the "code of the new region" - 184. This once again proves that the results of the show have already been approved, and the turnout, too." voters", and the results of the "voting", Sobolevsky noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that "everything will not be as they plan."

Earlier, Sobolevskyi stated that the issuance of Russian-style car number plates announced by the Russian aggressors in the Kherson Region is another method of forced passporting.

