Occupiers share plans to fully integrate captured territories of Ukraine into Russian educational space in 5 years

As of September 1, schools in the occupied territories of Ukraine will supposedly be able to choose their own educational programs for children. As many as two of them involve learning the Ukrainian language at some level.

This was announced by the Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Serhii Kravtsov, Censor.NET reports with reference to TASS.

"We give the opportunity to choose from three types of school schedule. One is as close as possible to the Russian program, the second takes into account the Ukrainian language, where Ukrainian is the native language, the third program, where the Ukrainian language can be optional," he said.

Kravtsov said that the school or the region will be able to independently decide which program the students will study according to, make a schedule, using exclusively Russian textbooks, methods and the system of professional development.

At the same time, the Unified State Examination (USE) will become mandatory for Ukrainian schoolchildren under occupation in five years.

"We discussed for a long time that we would give a transition period, that for five years, when children can voluntarily choose to take the state exam, and after five years, the Unified State Exam will be introduced as mandatory," Kravtsov said.

According to the minister, the transition period will not last long: "Let's see how the first of September will begin, what will be the results of schoolchildren, how will the work go, and we will already make one or another decision."