Russia did not allow opening of single humanitarian corridor for delivery of medicines to its occupied territories, - Liashko

Russia does not allow the delivery of medicine for sick Ukrainians under occupation.

This was reported by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko in an interview with the Associated Press, Censor.NET reports.

He accused the Russian authorities of committing a crime against humanity - blocking access to medicine in areas that Russian troops occupied five and a half months ago. The Minister of Health said that Russian authorities have repeatedly blocked attempts to provide state-subsidized medicines to people in occupied cities, towns and villages.

"During the entire six months of the war, Russia has not (allowed) proper humanitarian corridors so that we can provide medicine to those patients who need it. We believe that these actions are being carried out by Russia with intent and we consider them to be crimes against humanity and war crimes that will be documented and recognized," Liashko said.

According to the article, the war in Ukraine caused serious disruptions in the country's public health service. The World Health Organization said it had recorded 445 attacks on hospitals and other medical facilities as of August 11, directly resulting in 86 deaths and 105 injuries.

Liashko emphasized that the consequences of destruction and shelling are much more serious.

"When roads and bridges are damaged in the territories currently controlled by Ukrainian forces... it is difficult to get a person who has a heart attack or a stroke to the hospital. Sometimes we don't have time, the ambulance doesn't have time. That's why the war causes many more victims ( than die in battles). This is a number that cannot be counted," he said.