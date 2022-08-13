Loud explosion rang out in northeastern part of Melitopol, - Fedorov

A loud explosion was heard even on the outskirts of Melitopol.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, for the seventh day in a row, the forces of resistance do not allow the occupiers and collaborators to relax. On August 13, around 4 p.m., a loud explosion rang out in the occupied city.

"A loud explosion was recorded in the north-eastern part of Melitopol. Residents of all the surrounding areas and even settlements near the city heard it. We are waiting for good news about another Russian loss," Fedorov wrote.

