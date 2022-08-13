Ukraine does not yet have enough weapons for counteroffensive in Kherson region, - Washington Post

Kyiv stopped activities regarding a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kherson region pending the delivery of weapons.

This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the journalists of the publication, the Ukrainian military is forced to fight fiercely in open space, which is well shot at, while Russian troops have recently sent significant reinforcements to Kherson.

According to the assessment of a Ukrainian intelligence officer who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity, about 3,000 Russian troops arrived in the Kherson region in the last week alone, and now there is at least a 15,000-strong Russian army on the west bank of the Dnipro.

As noted by the representative of the Conflict Intelligence Team investigators, Kyrylo Mykhaylov, a large part of this replenishment is military personnel from elite airborne units who help strengthen Russian units exhausted by months of fighting.

The Washington Post writes that representatives of Ukraine have been promising a counteroffensive for quite some time, which will lead to the liberation of Kherson.

However, the representative of the Ukrainian special services, who spoke to the correspondents of the newspaper, assessed the prospects of the offensive operation as follows: "We must say honestly - Ukraine does not have enough weapons for a counteroffensive yet," the official said.

"Achieving a result is still possible, but if it happens, it will be to a greater extent thanks to a smart Ukrainian strategy, and not to countering Russia with equal forces," - noted the Ukrainian intelligence officer.

The American newspaper also quotes an interview with the Ukrainian mass media of General Dmytro Marchenko, who complained that "unfortunately, the amount of military aid promised to us by our Western partners is provided to us in small batches, which in principle makes it very difficult for us to carry out offensive actions." "I think as soon as we receive the full package of this aid, our counteroffensive actions will be very quick," Marchenko said.

However, the Washington Post also quotes Washington expert Dmytro Alperovych from the analytical company Silverado Policy Accelerator, who believes that Russia will soon withdraw its troops from Kherson due to the recent attack on the air base in Crimea and repeated strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the supply routes of the Russian army on the west bank of the Dnipro.

Commenting on the possibility of an offensive in Kherson, the adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister Yuriy Sak told reporters that "Ukraine will never be stupid like Russia and start throwing people into battle like cannon fodder to satisfy the ambitions of their leaders." "The question is the price," he said.