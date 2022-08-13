Slovakia handed over first four Zuzana-2 self-propelled guns to Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine received the first four Zuzana-2 self-propelled artillery units from Slovakia.

Minister of Defense Yaroslav Nyi announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"We are pleased to confirm that the first 4 Zuzana Howitzers are in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are ready to be deployed to defend against Russian aggressors," the message reads.

The Zuzana Howitzers are upgrades to the previous 155mm Zuzana version. In 2018, the Slovak army purchased 25 artillery installations. They were handed over to the Army last July to replace the previous generation.

Thanks to the barrel length of 52 caliber instead of 45, the gun mount is capable of firing at a maximum distance of up to 41 km. The tower is capable of turning all 360 degrees, and thanks to automation, the number of crew members has been reduced from 4 to 3. The howitzer also has an automatic loader, which allows you to fire in MRSI mode - several missiles will be aimed at one place at the same time.

