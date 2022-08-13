Russians who are upset by ban on entry into EU can complain to Kremlin or to their compatriots who support war in Ukraine, - Kuleba

No one is proposing to ban Russian citizens who need political asylum or humanitarian support from entering the European Union.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba emphasized this on his Twitter.

Citizens of the Russian Federation, "upset by the proposal to ban them from obtaining tourist visas for traveling to Europe," can send their complaints directly to the Kremlin or to the 70% of their compatriots who support the war, the minister wrote.

It will be recalled that the Czech Republic, which presides over the EU, has announced that the bloc's next sanctions against Russia may include a general ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said he would propose such a ban at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague at the end of August.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, calls for the introduction of a ban on Russians entering EU countries. He is convinced that this is one of the ways to prevent the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia. Zelensky said that Russians need to "live in their own world until they change their philosophy."

Estonia and Finland have already appealed to other EU member states to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. On Thursday, the Sejm of Latvia joined this call, recognizing Russia as a state that supports terrorism.

Latvia, Estonia and the Czech Republic completely or partially stopped issuing visas to citizens of the Russian Federation.

Instead, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed it.

The European Commission stated that the issue of issuing visas to Russians is within the competence of the member states and they can refuse visas in each specific case on the basis of threats to their own security.