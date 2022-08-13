Situation at ZNPP is close to Fukushima, not due to natural causes, but due to shelling of Russian Federation, - plant engineer

An employee of the ZNNP confirmed to journalists that it was the Russian army that regularly fired at the plant, and also placed multiple rocket launchers and other military weapons and equipment on the territory.

ВВС News Ukraine managed to communicate with one of the engineers of Zaporizhzhia ZNPP, Censor.NET informs.

"First of all, there is a lot of military equipment of the Russian Federation at the ZNPP. They drove most of the engineering vehicles, Urals and other vehicles under the transition galleries through which the personnel go from the special corps to the power units. In everyday life, these galleries are simply called "overpasses."

The further into the station territory, the more interesting objects can be found under the overpass. Near the second special corps there are sometimes "Grad" BMs with fully loaded ammunition.

The station has a site where heavy metal structures such as fresh steam generators are stored. So now there are Russian artillery installations on it, which are firing at the ZNPP, simulating "arrivals" from Nikopol.

I personally saw the shelling from this site, I saw the exit from there and where it landed. No more than three seconds passed from the moment of "departure" to the moment of "arrival". Each of the ZNPP employees saw and heard it. And he knows where he's flying from and where he's going," the man says.

Fortunately, these attacks do not threaten radiation safety. They started only after representatives of Rosatom studied how everything was arranged.

The worst thing, the ZNPP engineer emphasizes, is that the Russian military destroys the power lines connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine: "The consequences of such shelling are not very critical for Ukraine as a whole. But they are fatal for ZNPP.

A nuclear power plant cannot work anywhere. It must give electricity somewhere. If suddenly all consumers disappear - the station "chokes", the power units are turned off in an emergency, and the so-called "blackout" begins.

This means that no power unit emits power "to the outside". It may seem that this is nothing terrible, but there is one "but". The power unit needs electricity to run the pumps that cool the nuclear fuel in the reactor or in the holding pool. This is a very long process.

Without this cooling, there will be a terrible nuclear disaster. We need at least one power unit to work for any power system. First, it will give us a chance to launch other power units someday. Secondly, it is necessary to prevent a nuclear catastrophe."

According to the Ukrainian specialist, the Russians are aware of this and cynically offer to reconnect to the Russian energy system via the ZNPP-Melitopol-Dzhankoy line.

The engineer believes that the most likely scenario at the ZNPP is the breakdown of all voltage supply lines from the ZNPP. If the station cannot produce power, it stops. The second scenario is that the Russians can blow up the engine room at a working power unit. It is manageable, but the staff is very exhausted.

"It would not be similar to Chornobyl. It is closer to what happened at Fukushima. This scenario may repeat itself at the ZNPP: but the causes are not a natural disaster. It is shelling by the Russian army.

We carried out a series of modernizations to prevent a Fukushima scenario at the ZNPP. Half of these safety systems are activated by personnel. And today he is forced to flee from Enerhodar," the specialist clarified.

He also complained about the lack of assistance from the IAEA and other international organizations in the field of atomic energy.

We will remind, in 2011, an accident occurred at the Japanese nuclear power plant "Fukushima-1", which is considered one of the worst man-made disasters in the history of mankind. It was classified as level 7 on the International Nuclear Event Scale (INES), the only other accident of the same level occurred in 1986 at Chornobyl. The cause of the accident was an earthquake and tsunami.