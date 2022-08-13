Fierce battles continue in directions of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Pisky, - General Staff

The one hundred and seventy-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Air and missile strikes by the Russian occupiers against objects on the territory of Ukraine are ongoing.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers on the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Hremiach and Pushkari in the Chernihiv region and Basivka and Kindrativka in the Sumy region. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of border areas with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Udy, Prudianka, Ruska Lozova, Cherkaskie and Ruski Tyshki, Petrivka, Stary Saltiv, Ivanivka, Husarivka, Lebyazhe and Korobochkine. Airstrikes near Stary Saltiv, Husarivka, and Mospanove. Supports the high intensity of UAV reconnaissance.

The enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the area of ​​the village of Pytomnyk. Our soldiers met the invaders with dignity - inflicted losses and forced them to flee.

Read more: Strong explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol, - city council

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel artillery and rocket salvo systems near Virnopillia, Bohorodychne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke, Krasnopillia, Dolyna and Dibrivne. An airstrike was carried out in the area of ​​the settlement of Zalyman. Near Nova Dmytrivka and Dolyna, he tried to break through the defense of our troops, was unsuccessful, and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy used barrel and jet artillery to shell the Kramatorsk, Verkhnokamiansk, Siversk, Hryhorivka, and Kryva Luka districts.

With assault actions, he tried to improve the tactical position near Ivano-Dariivka and Vyimka. He was strongly repulsed and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling of military and civilian infrastructure near Chasovy Yar, Bakhmut and seven other settlements was recorded. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Spirne, Vesela Dolyna, Kodem, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zaytsevo and Bakhmutsk.

The enemy tried to advance near Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Vershyna and Zaytseve with offensive and assault actions, but was unsuccessful. Fighting is still going on in some areas.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kurakhove, New York, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, and Oleksandropillia settlements with tanks and rocket artillery. Made an airstrike near Mariinka.

Read more: Strong explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol, - city council

With offensive actions, the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Oleksandropillia, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Pisky. Fierce fighting continues.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is carrying out fire damage near Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Vuhledar and a number of other settlements. Airstrikes in the Novosilka, Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka and Chervone districts.

The invaders' attempts to improve their tactical position in the direction of Pavlivka and Novosilka failed.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure near Stepova Dolyna, Parutyny, Prybuzka, and others. Enemy aviation operated near Andriivka, Osokorivka, Bila Krynytsia, and Lozove.

The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance in the areas of Lozove and Shyroke settlements. They retreated with losses," the summary says.