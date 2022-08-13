Explosion in occupied Mariupol: Occupiers tried to steal scrap metal, but came across "surprise"

The result of the explosion in the temporarily occupied Mariupol was the detonation of an aerial bomb.

This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosion, as far as is known. The place of the explosion is the Slakova Hora district on Makara Mazaya St. of the Kalmius district. The place where a scrap metal reception/sorting point was set up (part of the announced new landfill). The reason is that if you collect scrap metal without checking everyone, then due to surprises, abandoned aerial bombs are sometimes detonated.

Once again, they send greetings to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, which leave explosive devices unattended during demining," he said.

At the same time, the city council notes: "Local residents report that a strong explosion in Mariupol occurred in the area of ​​Slag Hill. The Russian occupiers tried to steal scrap metal, but came across a "surprise".

It was previously reported that in temporarily occupied Mariupol, local residents heard a loud explosion.

Read more: Situation at ZNPP is close to Fukushima, not due to natural causes, but due to shelling of Russian Federation, - plant engineer