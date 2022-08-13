Rashists shelled Mykolaiv in the evening, a missile exploded near a house, it is known about the wounded - Mayor Senkevych
Russian troops struck Nikolaev, a rocket exploded near a residential building.
It was reported by City Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Around 8 p.m. Mykolaiv was shelled. In one of the neighborhoods a missile exploded near a residential building. We are investigating the consequences. Now we know about one wounded person", - the message says.
