In Energodar more than a thousand people have already gone through Russians’ torture - Mayor Orlov

In Zaporizhzhya, temporarily occupied by the enemy, more than a thousand people have gone through Russian torture since April.

It was reported by City Mayor Dmytro Orlov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"More than a thousand people have already gone through this torment, according to a conservative estimate," Orlov said.

According to him, some of those who were eventually released by the captors have gunshot wounds, while others have injuries to various parts of the body from traumatic weapons. There are several torture rooms in Energodar itself and outside the city, where kidnapped Ukrainians are subjected to psychological and physical pressure. As a rule, people with a pro-Ukrainian stance or administrative and managerial personnel of the city and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, who they want to induce to cooperate, are kidnapped.

According to the Mayor, the kidnappers are holding up to a hundred hostages. However, it is impossible to establish the exact number of kidnapped people, as their relatives do not always report it for fear of further harm.