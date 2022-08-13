The answer to Russian troops shelling ZNPP should be sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry, - Zelensky

There must be a strong reaction to Russian occupants’ constant shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP territory and nuclear blackmail.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening videoaddress.

"Ukrainian diplomats and representatives of partner states will do everything to make sure that the new sanctions against Russia will definitely block the Russian nuclear industry. And absolutely all officials of a State-terrorist, as well as those who help them in this blackmail operation with the nuclear power plant, must answer in an international court. It will definitely happen", - stressed Head of the State.

Zelensky thanked Ukrainian power engineers who maintain stable operation of the Ukrainian energy system and the Zaporizhzhya plant itself.

