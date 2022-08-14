Due to new weapons, Ukraine has changed military strategy in recent weeks - New York Times

In recent weeks, Ukraine has changed its strategy with the help of new long-range weapons obtained from Western partners and has succeeded in slowing the advance of Russian forces.

This is stated in the material of The New York Times.

The publication notes that from spring to summer, Ukrainian troops were shelled by Russian artillery in the east of Ukraine, gradually losing positions of up to 200 soldiers a day in uneven battles.

"But in recent weeks, Ukraine has changed its strategy with the help of new weapons and has succeeded, at least for the moment, in slowing down Russia's advance," the publication emphasizes.

Armed with a growing arsenal of long-range Western weapons and with the help of guerrillas, Ukraine has been able to strike Russian forces deep in the rear, disrupting critical supply lines and increasingly striking targets that are key to Russia's combat capability.

"By striking in the enemy's deep rear, the Ukrainians are depleting Russia's combat potential, slowing down its advance in the east and creating new vulnerabilities in the south," the publication adds.

The new weapons also forced Russia to realign on the battlefield, giving the Ukrainian army some respite to make more strategic decisions.

The new strategy is well suited for a counteroffensive on Kherson, the supply of which depends only on four bridges across the Dnipro, the publication believes.

NYT notes the explosions at the air base in occupied Crimea and the blowing up of bridges in the Kherson region.

"This strategy seems to be yielding certain results. Although the Ukrainian military has not achieved serious territorial gains, it has managed to slow down Russia's advance through the country, at least for the time being, and halt the heavy losses that Ukraine has suffered in recent months," the newspaper writes.

At the same time, it notes that the Russian military still has enough forces to continue offensive operations.

"Ukraine's efforts in the south are not so much a change of approach as an extension with new weapons of a longer-range strategy adopted at the beginning of the war and designed to level the playing field with Russia. Since the Russian army far exceeds the forces of Ukraine in terms of the number of servicemen, weapons and ammunition, the Ukrainian armed forces had to be innovative and flexible," the article says.

The authors note that Ukraine hopes to start a turning point in the war in the south, especially in the Kherson region.

"The Ukrainian way, which is becoming more and more obvious every day, consists in striking blows that undermine Moscow's ability to maintain the forces deployed by it at the front," the publication writes.