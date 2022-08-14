In southern direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 Rashists, enemy equipment, and two warehouses, - OC "South"

The AFU destroyed 15 Russians, an enemy T-72 tank, and two ammunition depots in Muzykivka and Nova Kakhovka ( the Kherson region).

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

"The occupying army was reduced by 15 Rashists, a T-72 tank, and four more units of armored and motor vehicles. Two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed in Muzykivka and Nova Kakhovka," the message reads.

The Russians tried to conduct reconnaissance of the coast line from the sea with the help of "Orlan-10", but it was "modified from an aircraft into a submarine" by a shot of the Armed Forces.

The final losses of the enemy are being investigated.

Our aviation made two strikes on enemy strongholds in the Bashtan district.

