Russian army tried to carry out assault operations in Kherson region, - OC "South"

The Russian occupiers tried to carry out an assault in the direction of the village of Lozove in the Kherson region. The enemy’s efforts were unsuccessful.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

The invaders also carried out 5 airstrikes on the positions of the AFU on the line of contact. As a result of these enemy attacks, not a single Ukrainian soldier was injured.

"The enemy shelled Koshove and Novohrihorivske along the administrative border of the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions with 152-caliber heavy artillery. In both cases, the projectiles hit agricultural land. No losses and destruction were recorded," - noted in OC "South".

