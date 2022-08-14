Russians tried to break through defense of AFU in Dolyna area in Sloviansk direction, but were unsuccessful, - General Staff

The Russians tried to break through the defenses of our units in the Dolyna area in the Sloviansk direction, but the assault was repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 am on August 14 on Facebook

Thus, the one hundred and seventy-second day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. On the latter, the rotation of units of the Western Military District continues. The enemy continues shelling border settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers continue firing from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line, maintaining a high intensity of aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

The enemy tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the area of Pytomnyk settlement, was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated. Carried out airstrikes near Peremoha, Rtyshchivka, and Pytomnik. Takes measures for logistical support of units and replenishment of losses.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks and rocket artillery near Brazhkivka, Bohorodichny, and Dolyna. He tried to break through the defense of our units in the Dolyna area. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the senseless assault.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired at our units from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery. For the purpose of reconnaissance of logistics support routes and critical infrastructure facilities, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian occupiers launched airstrikes near Spirne. They made an attempt to reconnoiter by combat in the Serebryanka area, after being hit by fire from our soldiers, and managed to escape. The enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the vicinity of Spirne with assault actions, but was unsuccessful and retreated. Fighting continues in the Ivano-Dariivka region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired artillery and tanks at the civilian infrastructure of settlements and the positions of the defense forces. He carried out airstrikes in the Soledar and Vesela Dolyna areas. He conducted aerial reconnaissance by operational-tactical UAVs. Made an attempt to conduct reconnaissance by combat near Soledar, was hit by fire, and escaped. The enemy carried out offensive actions in the Zaitsevo area, was unsuccessful, and withdrew. The fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka region, in addition to shelling several settlements with artillery, the occupiers launched airstrikes near Maryinka. The enemy continued aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. He led assaults in the directions of Krasnohorivka and Piskiy, was unsuccessful, and withdrew. Fighting continues in the area of the Pervomaiske settlement.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the invaders do not stop shelling from barrel and rocket artillery and tanks along the contact line. The enemy used aircraft near Prechistivka and Ugledar. Aerial reconnaissance was carried out by the operational-tactical level UAVs. Attempted to conduct combat reconnaissance in the area of the settlement of Prechistivka, but retreated after being hit by fire. It is conducting an offensive in the area of Pavlivka settlement, hostilities continue. He deployed and actively uses radio-electronic warfare complexes.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on holding the occupied positions. The enemy continues UAV reconnaissance. Conducted shelling from barrel and rocket artillery and tanks along the entire line of contact.

In the water areas of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy's naval group continues to perform the task of supporting the ground group of troops and blocking the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units carry out fire missions at command posts, accumulations of equipment, and field ammunition depots of the enemy. The losses of the Russian occupiers are being specified.