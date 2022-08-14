Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: 20 "arrivals" from barrel artillery in Nikopol, 30 shells from "Hrad" were fired at Marhanets, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The Russian army once again shelled the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A tense night of enemy attacks... The Russian army again shelled two districts - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih. Three times! Nikopol was covered with fire.

Nikopol was targeted by barrel artillery. 20 arrivals. 9 high-rise and 8 private buildings, a school, and several shops were damaged in the city. Gas pipelines and power lines were hit by the shelling. Several thousand people of Nikopol are without electricity. Electricians are working on site. There were no casualties.

On Marhanets, the Russians shelled from "Hrad". 30 Russian shells flew into peaceful quarters. A 69-year-old man was injured, he is in the hospital. More than 10 private houses and the power grid were damaged in the city.

In the Kryvy Rih district, Zelenodolsk came under fire from the enemy "Hurricanes". There are no victims and destruction," the message reads.

