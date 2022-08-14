Yesterday, occupiers shelled Chernihiv and Sumy region. They opened fire on Esman with anti-aircraft guns, - OC "North"

Yesterday, on August 13, the enemy launched five shellings on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions within the area of responsibility of the "North" Operational Command. All of them were conducted from the territory of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "North".

As noted, from 8:35 a.m. until almost 9 a.m., the enemy simultaneously shelled the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. It was reported about five explosions from barrel artillery in the area of the village of Hirsk of the Chernihiv region.

With 120 mm mortars and barrel artillery, Russian troops shelled the border areas of Shostka District in the Sumy region. 12 explosions were recorded on the territory of the nature reserve of the Shalyhino district.

"Around 11:00 a.m., two explosions from barrel artillery were recorded within the boundaries of Seredniy-Bud. From 3:28 p.m. to almost 4 p.m., the enemy shelled Esman in the Sumy region, probably from rocket salvo systems. In the evening, 23 "arrivals" were recorded, probably from barrel artillery, in the territory of Nova Sloboda of the Konotop district," the message reads.

See more: Rashists shelled Sumy Region 15 times, 223 "arrivals" were recorded, no casualties among people - OVA. PHOTOS

No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.