At night, Rashists attacked Mykolaiv and shelled populated areas of region, - RMA

In the evening and at night, the Russian army struck Mykolaiv. The shelling of populated areas in the region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mykolayiv RMA.

"According to the information of the Operational Command "South", in the evening of August 13, the port infrastructure of Mykolayiv was attacked with three rockets of the "Urahan" salvo fire system. There were no casualties. Also in the evening of August 13, around 08:00 p.m., Mykolaiv was shelled. According to the information of the Operational Command "South", with six rockets of the "Smerch" salvo fire system hit the residential quarters and industrial facilities of the city. Several buildings were damaged and one civilian was injured. At night, August 14, around 02:00 a.m., the enemy fired again at the regional center. Detailed information is being clarified," the message states.

In the evening of August 13, approximately at 8:12 p.m., the enemy shelling of the village of Pervomaiske was recorded in the Mykolaiv region. As a result, a shop and a residential building were damaged. There are no casualties. The RMA adds that on the night of August 14, approximately at 02:30 a.m., as a result of shelling of Halytsynove damaged outbuildings. There are no casualties.

"In the Bashtan district, yesterday, August 13, approximately at 12:30, the village of Shiroke was shelled. Three residential buildings and a stadium were damaged. Around 2:00 p.m., the shelling was outside the village of Poliana. Around 7:00 p.m., there was shelling outside the village Chervona Dolyna and Poliana. Today, August 14, around 03:30 a.m., there were shelling on the agricultural buildings of the village of Shiroke. There were no casualties. The shelling of the territory and adjacent settlements of Bereznehuvate. During the past day, there were shelling of the territories of Bereznehuvate, the villages of Lepetykha and Kavkaz," the report notes.