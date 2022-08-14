Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 43,550 people, 233 planes, 194 helicopters, 1,864 tanks and 4,126 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 14, enemy casualties are approximately 43,550.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 14/08 are approximately:

personnel - about 43,550 (+150) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1864 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4126 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 980 (+2) units,

MLRS - 261 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 136 (+0) units,

aircraft - 233 (+0) units,

helicopters - 194 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 784 (+5),

cruise missiles - 187 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3039 (+3) units,

special equipment - 91 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the message states.