New goal of Russian Federation in Donbas is capture of M04 highway, - British intelligence

Last week, Russia’s priority was to reorient its units to strengthen southern Ukraine. However, in Donbas, Russian-backed forces, mainly DPR fighters, continue to attempt attacks north of Donetsk.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the message of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

"Especially fierce fighting broke out outside the village of Pisky, not far from the Donetsk airport. The settlement is likely to remain controversial. The area has been on the front line of Donbas control since 2014," the report states.

British intelligence believes that the new goal of the Russian invaders is to seize the M04 route, the main approach to Donetsk from the West of Ukraine.

Read more: Since February 24, 19 civilians have died in Sloviansk, 82 people have been injured, - Liakh