Zaporizhzhia NPP operates with risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards, - "Energoatom"

Periodic shelling of the ZNPP by Russian troops with anti-aircraft missiles since last week has caused a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in "Energoatom".

It is noted that as a result of the attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the emergency protection of one of the power units was activated - and one of the three operating power units is now disconnected.

"During the shelling, the nitrogen-oxygen station, the combined auxiliary building, and the household sewage pumping station were seriously damaged. The fire department, located outside the territory of the ZNPP and designed to protect it from fires and extinguish them in case of emergency situations at the station, was also shelled. There are still risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the risk of fire is high.

In addition, three radiation monitoring sensors around the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel ZNPP site were damaged," the report says.

The Ukrainian staff of the station continues to work and make every effort to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as eliminate the consequences of damage.

"The nuclear power plant is still occupied and controlled by the Russian military. Considering the fact that the actions of the invaders cannot be predicted, the threat to the physical safety of the plant remains. Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP continues to work and produce electricity for the needs of the domestic power system," Energoatom emphasizes.