Mayor of Lutsk Polishchuk on probability of attack from Belarus: To carry out successful full-scale attack, up to 20 thousand troops are needed

The Volyn military is prepared for any situation, fortifications have been erected on the border.

The mayor of Lutsk Ihor Polishchuk told about this in an interview with "Espreso", Censor.NET reports.

According to him, no one can say for 100% whether there will be an attack by Belarus on the territory of Ukraine or not. However, a number of reasons indicate that this is unlikely.

"Today, there is a sufficient number of territorial defense troops in Volyn. We have a voluntary formation of our territorial community, the Lutsk battalion, which is numerous and well-trained. And in order for the military operation to be a significant success, the number of troops carrying out the attack must exceed three times the number of troops defending. That is, to carry out a successful full-scale offensive from the Belarusian side, up to 20 thousand troops are needed. I do not imagine that the army of the Republic of Belarus, with a total strength of 48 thousand (along with radio operators, cooks and so on), would take the risk and send 20,000 for the war. This is a very unlikely scenario," Polishchuk emphasized.

In addition, the border service is actively erecting fortifications on the border, anti-tank ditches, reinforced concrete fences, and placing other means of containment. The landscape of the northern part of Volyn is continuous impassable swamps, especially in summer.

The enemy can advance only along several roads that are clearly visible from the side of Ukrainian territory. In addition, no one knows how Poland will react to hostilities a few kilometers from its border. In addition, Lukashenka's power in Belarus is not that strong.

"Among the non-military reasons, I would single out the fact that today Lukashenka's positions are quite shaky. And if a full-scale offensive, mobilization and everything else is announced, the Belarusian society may perceive it in different ways. It is possible that rallies and protest waves will start again. And there is also the question of the motivation and morale of the Belarusian military. In the north of the region, many people have friends, relatives, classmates in Belarus, and they receive some information from there. From this information, the morale there is quite low. They understand that it is not it's their war and they have nothing to do here. Therefore, how they will behave when there is an order to attack, no one can say for sure," explained the mayor.

