On Saturday and Sunday, 2 enemy Ka-52 helicopters were destroyed, - United Forces Group

Units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops destroyed 2 enemy Ka-52 helicopters over the weekend.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the United Forces Group of the Armed Forces.

"The units of the anti-aircraft missile forces "Khortytsia" Operational-strategic Troop Group faithfully perform their duties even on weekends, as a result, two Ka-52 fire support helicopters were destroyed on Saturday and Sunday," the message reads.

