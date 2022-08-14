On August 13, our aviation made up to 10 group strikes on positions of occupiers. About 15 armored vehicles and dozens of anti-aircraft guns were destroyed, - Air Force

During the day, August 13, in several operational directions, the strike aircraft of the Air Force of the AFU carried out up to ten group airstrikes on the positions of the occupying forces!

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Under the cover of fighter aircraft, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers struck platoon and company strongholds, tank columns on the march, positions of rocket salvo systems, crossings and accumulations of enemy manpower and equipment. About fifteen combat units were destroyed armored vehicles of the enemy and dozens of anti-tank rifles!", the message says.

