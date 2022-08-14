Russian army shelled Sumy and Chernihiv regions. 150 arrivals were recorded, - SBSU

7 districts of the Sumy region and 1 in the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the State Border Service.

The enemy uses mortars, MLRS, barrel artillery, grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns. In total, about 150 flights were recorded. The fire came from the Russian settlements of Troitske and Nikolayevo-Dariino, Chornozemny horodok, Tyotkino," the message reads.

It is noted that as a result of shelling, private residences and civilian infrastructure were damaged.