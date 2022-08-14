After blowing up bridges in Kherson region, "leaders" of local occupiers will relocate to Melitopol, - Fedorov

There are long queues of Ukrainians leaving the occupation, while Russians are moving to the city instead.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the "leaders" of the local occupiers are moving to Melitopol from the Kherson region. Preparations for the "referendum" continue, although the occupiers themselves do not know how the "voting" will take place: the dates and plans have been changed several times.

Read more: Loud explosion rang out in northeastern part of Melitopol, - Fedorov

At the same time, 90% of Melitopol residents who remained in the city do not openly support Russia. The resistance forces destroy the collaborators - on August 13, two explosions were recorded in the city - in the lower part of the city near the military commissariat and in the northern part near the forest park, where Russian equipment was brought.

More than 6,000 people are waiting for permission from the occupiers to leave the temporarily occupied territories. The Ukrainian side is doing everything to ensure that the occupiers agree on a "green" corridor for civilians for the first time in four months.

See more: Artillerymen of Navy hit positions of Rashists. Group of occupiers was liquidated, enemy self-propelled gun was destroyed - Navy of AFU. PHOTO