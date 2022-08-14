Russians are trying to bypass Avdiivka and take city in semi-encirclement, - Barabash

In the Donetsk region, the occupiers are storming the positions of the AFU.

Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the city administration of Avdiivka, announced this on the air of telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the night in the city was very difficult: throughout the night there were chaotic shelling, both in the old part of the city and in the area of the chemical plant. In the morning, around 05:00 a.m., enemy "Hrad" systems began to work, then aircraft flew twice. Once at a position near the city, then there was an attack on the city.

At around 12 o'clock, a powerful shelling of the city was recorded, the demarcation line is constantly under fire. In addition, there were several assault attempts by the occupying forces. The enemy is trying to bypass the fortified city and capture the roads used to transport humanitarian goods.

"During the 8 years of the war, Avdiivka itself is a serious fortified area, which they do not like. They adopted such a strategy - if we cannot enter, then we have to bypass the city. All their actions indicate that they are trying to bypass Avdiivka and take it in a semi-encirclement. They will try to take Pisky to enter Avdiivka, capture Orlivka and Lastochkine to cut off the routes for us to bring in rubber trucks and evacuation routes," Barabash says.

