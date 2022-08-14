Switzerland can join EU agreement to reduce gas consumption by 15%, - mass media

Switzerland can stave off energy shortages by joining the European Union’s plan to cut gas use by 15% this winter.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the Minister of Energy Simonetta Sommaruga, writes "European Truth" with reference to Reuters.

"The situation is serious," Sommaruga said, adding that the Swiss Electricity Commission's call for households to stock up on candles in case of blackouts this winter was a "wake-up call for everyone."

In late June, the Swiss government laid out plans to address possible natural gas shortages this winter and said it may resort to rationing if other measures prove insufficient. Landlocked Switzerland receives its gas via neighboring EU countries and gas accounts for around 15% of its total energy consumption.

According to government data, about 42% of gas is used for heating residential premises, and the rest is used in industry, services and transport.

Asked whether Switzerland should follow the EU agreement, which requires all countries in the bloc to voluntarily cut gas consumption by 15% this winter, Sommaruga said: "It certainly makes sense. The Federal Council will decide."

She also said that the government would launch a campaign in this direction in the coming weeks and that she would push for less heating in public buildings.