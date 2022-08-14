Armed Forces destroyed enemy warehouses with equipment in Kherson region, - Sobolevsky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in Nova Kakhovka and Muzikyvka in the Kherson region destroyed warehouses with ammunition and military equipment of the enemy.

Yurii Sobolevsky, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Yes, there is already confirmed information on the destruction of military facilities both in Nova Kakhovka and in Muzykivka. According to the available information, rather large military warehouses with weapons and ammunition were located there. And in addition, military equipment was also stored there technique," Sobolevsky noted.

Also, at night, explosions were heard in the suburbs of the regional center - in Antonivka. As Sobolevsky said, we are waiting for confirmation whether it was a hit on the Antoniv Bridge or another object.

According to him, currently none of the bridges in the Kherson Region are suitable for the transportation of heavy equipment or ammunition, today the Armed Forces of Ukraine took under fire control all the logistical routes of the enemy.

"Their logistics (in the Russian military. - Ed.) are literally torn to shreds," Sobolevskyi says.

According to him, the Russian military uses pontoon crossings, but this does not solve the problem.