AFU hit Antoniv bridge in order to secure its status as "definitely impassable", - spokeswoman of Southern Defense Forces Humeniuk

On Sunday night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck another blow at the Antoniv bridge in the territory of the Kherson region temporarily occupied by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of OC "South" Nataliya Humeniuk, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We continue fire control over the transport and logistics arteries in the temporarily occupied territory, as we have a clear intention to help the occupiers make the right decision and direct their next "gestures of goodwill" in the direction we need," Humeniuk said on the air of the national telethon on Sunday.

According to her, the new attack on the Antoniv bridge was made in order to secure its status as "definitely impassable".

At the same time, answering the host's question about whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine really managed to damage all the stationary channels of heavy weapons supplies of the occupiers from the left to the right bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, Humeniuk said: "yes, this means that heavy equipment and the transportation of ammunition stocks are extremely complicated to the point of impossibility (such transportation. - Ed.). We continue to clarify all the results and when we receive an absolute assessment, in particular an expert assessment, to understand that these arteries can no longer be used, then we will announce it."

The head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the OC "South" also noted that currently the leadership of the military units of the occupiers is using the "remains of transport routes" on the Right Bank for their own evacuation to the left bank of the Dnipro.

"For ordinary personnel (military units of the occupiers. - Ed.) this means that they have to stay in place and accept the will of fate. Ukraine is a humane country and observes the norms of international humanitarian law, so they will be better off in captivity than even after returning to their own country," Humeniuk concluded.

Earlier, information appeared on social networks about the task of the Ukrainian army to launch a new attack on the Antoniv Bridge.

We will remind, on August 10, 2022, high-precision strikes by the Ukrainian side led to the fact that the crossing over the Dnipro in Nova Kakhovka became unsuitable for the passage of heavy military equipment. In recent days, Russia managed to carry out only superficial repairs to the damaged Antoniv highway bridge, which remains structurally undermined.

Last week, the main railway bridge near Kherson was additionally damaged. Since the end of July 2022, Russia has been using a pontoon crossing near the railway bridge as the main supply route for its military.

Even if Russia manages to significantly repair the bridges, they will remain vulnerable. Ground support for several thousand Russian troops on the west bank depends only on two pontoon crossing points. Given the limited supply chain, the size of any reserves Russia manages to build up on the west bank will be a key factor in the endurance of Russian forces.