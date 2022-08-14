In Enerhodar, man and his dog died as result of shelling, occupiers deliberately aimed at crowded place

In the afternoon, the occupiers shelled the streets of Enerhodar with artillery.

This was announced by the mayor of Nikopol Yevhen Yevtushenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers deliberately fired at the first neighborhood of Enerhodar, specifically targeting the street where many civilians walk.

"The Russians aimed at the pedestrian street, where there are always many people. Also, the first neighborhood was chosen for a reason - the Russians did not settle there. It is a quiet five-story neighborhood in the city. Their tactics in relation to Enerhodar have changed. There is no longer a goal to "make friends," Yevtushenko wrote.

He also added that he received information from a subscriber that after the shelling of the Enerhodar neighborhood, locals began to gather at the scene.

"There were people there who said 'they fired from the direction of Nikopol'. Presumably, the rashists set up "non-locals" to spread anti-Ukrainian rumours," he noted.

According to the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, as of 17-20, it is known that a man who was walking his dog at the time died as a result of shelling in the first neighborhood. The animal also died on the spot.

