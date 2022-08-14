Verkhovna Rada Committee supported extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

The Council’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported draft laws on the extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days.

People's deputy of the "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"The Committee of the VRU on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has generally supported draft laws (#7664) on the extension of martial law and (#7665) general mobilization for 90 days," the message reads.

It was previously reported that Zelensky is asking the Council to extend martial law and general mobilization

Read more: Rashists in Kherson organize night raids and look for partisans, - Sobolevsky