After attacks on bridges, Russian occupiers from Kherson region flee to Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov

After the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the bridges across the Dnipro in the Kherson region, the "leadership" of the invaders is redeployed to Melitopol.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national news telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The "leadership" of the occupiers, after blowing up the bridges in the Kherson region, began to flee to the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region. They are redeploying to Melitopol, because it is the closest point to the occupied Crimea, and they want to command from there," the official said.

According to him, information is now being collected about which of the invaders is moving. At the same time, Fedorov emphasized that the local resistance forces are ready to meet them.