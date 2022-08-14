Kuleba calls on EU and G7 to ban issuance of tourist visas to citizens of Russian Federation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU and the "Big Seven" countries to ban the issuance of tourist visas to citizens of Russia.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Back in April, the UN World Tourism Organization suspended Russia's membership because 'tourism is a pillar of peace and international friendship... Russia's actions are unjustified and contradict the very principles of the UNWTO.' Sounds quite applicable to the EU and G7 ban on tourist visas for Russians," - the message says.

On August 3, it was reported that Finland wants to introduce visa restrictions for Russians. Later it became known that Latvia indefinitely stops issuing visas to Russians, except in cases of death of relatives. Bulgaria also suspended the issuance of visas to Russians.

At the same time, the mass media reported that the termination of the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians began to be discussed in the EU. The Estonian authorities plan not to allow citizens of Russia with Schengen visas issued by Estonia to enter the country.

The Prime Minister of Latvia Krishjanis Karinsh said that the decision to stop issuing visas to Russians should be made at the EU level

Read more: In Enerhodar, man and his dog died as result of shelling, occupiers deliberately aimed at crowded place